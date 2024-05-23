Power Grid Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 3.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.33% to Rs 11978.11 croreNet profit of Power Grid Corporation of India declined 3.62% to Rs 4166.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4322.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.33% to Rs 11978.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12263.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.99% to Rs 15573.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15419.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.57% to Rs 45843.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 45581.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
