Sundram Fasteners announced that the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Chennai Bench has sanctioned the scheme of amalgamation of wholly owned subsidiaries namely Sunfast TVS [First Transferor Company] and TVS Engineering [Second Transferor Company] (collectively called as "Transferor Companies') with Sundram Fasteners [Transferee Company] . The Appointed Date of the Scheme is 01 April 2023.