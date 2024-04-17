Board of IIFL Finance approves terms of rights issue

Rights issue size: 4,23,94,270 equity shares for an amount up to Rs 1,271.83 crore.
Rights issue price: Rs 300 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 298 per share)
Rights issue opening date - 30 April 2024
Rights issue closing date - 14 May 2024
Record date - 23 April 2024
Outstanding equity shares post rights issue - 42,39,42,705 fully paid equity shares (assuming full subscription)
Rights entitlement ratio - 1 rights equity share for every 9 equity shares of the company held by shareholders of the company.
