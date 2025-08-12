Sunflag Iron & Steel Company consolidated net profit rises 124.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.20% to Rs 1012.81 croreNet profit of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company rose 124.49% to Rs 62.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.20% to Rs 1012.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 894.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1012.81894.74 13 OPM %10.808.91 -PBDT108.3261.13 77 PBT81.3335.13 132 NP62.6127.89 124
