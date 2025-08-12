Bata India consolidated net profit declines 70.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.29% to Rs 941.85 croreNet profit of Bata India declined 70.13% to Rs 52.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 174.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.29% to Rs 941.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 944.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales941.85944.63 0 OPM %21.1119.54 -PBDT180.94170.38 6 PBT74.8583.17 -10 NP52.00174.06 -70
