Scoda Tubes standalone net profit rises 47.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.06% to Rs 97.42 croreNet profit of Scoda Tubes rose 47.81% to Rs 7.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.06% to Rs 97.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 91.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales97.4291.85 6 OPM %14.5615.94 -PBDT10.8410.84 0 PBT9.276.43 44 NP7.084.79 48
