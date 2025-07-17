Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 06:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sungold Capital standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sungold Capital standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales decline 33.85% to Rs 0.43 crore

Net profit of Sungold Capital rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 33.85% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.430.65 -34 OPM %37.2130.77 -PBDT0.140.03 367 PBT0.040.03 33 NP0.040.03 33

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

