Wipro Q1 PAT drops 7% QoQ to Rs 3,330 cr; declares dividend of Rs 5/sh

Wipro Q1 PAT drops 7% QoQ to Rs 3,330 cr; declares dividend of Rs 5/sh

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

The IT major's consolidated net profit declined 6.7% to Rs 3,330.4 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 3,569.6 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

However, revenue from operations increased 1.64% to Rs 22,134.6 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 22,504.2 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the IT firms net profit grew 10.9%, while revenue rose 0.78% in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax was at Rs 4,258.3 crore during the quarter, down 10.29% quarter on quarter (QoQ) but up 5.89% year on year (YoY).

In dollar terms, Wipro's gross revenue for Q1 FY26 stood at $2,581.6 million, registering a 1.6% decrease QoQ and a 0.8% rise YoY. The revenue from its IT services segment was $2,587.4 million, marking a decline of 2.0% QoQ and 2.3% YoY.

 

In Q1 FY26, Wipro's IT services segment reported an operating margin of 17.3%, contraction of 0.2% QoQ, and expansion of 0.8% YoY. The Non-GAAP constant currency revenue for the IT services segment decreased by 2.0% QoQ and 2.3% YoY.

During the quarter, the IT companys total booking was at $4,971 million, up by 24.1% QoQ and 50.7% YoY in constant currency. Large deal booking was at $2,666 million, an increase of 49.7% QoQ and 130.8% YoY in constant currency.

The company said that its closing employee count in IT Services stood at 233,232. Voluntary attrition was at 15.1% on a trailing 12-month basis.

For the quarter ending 30 September 2025, Wipro expects revenue from its IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2,560 million to $2,612 million. This translates to sequential guidance of -1.0% to 1.0% in constant currency terms.

Srini Pallia, CEO and managing director, said, In a quarter shaped by macroeconomic uncertainty, clients prioritised efficiency and cost optimization. We partnered closely with them to address these needs, resulting in 16 large deals, including two mega deals. Building on the momentum from last quarter and supported by a strong pipeline, we are well positioned for the second half. AI is no longer experimentalits central to our clients strategies, and we are delivering real impact at scale.

Aparna Iyer, chief financial officer (CFO), said, We expanded our operating margins by 80 basis points on a YoY basis. Our cash flow conversion remained strong, with operating cash flows being at 123% of our net income. The board also declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share. With this, the total cash returned to shareholders over the last 6 months is more than $1.3 Bn.

Meanwhile, the company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for its members as of the record date, 28 July 2025. The payment will be made on or before 15 August 2025.

Wipro is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs.

The scrip fell 0.93% to settle at Rs 260.25 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

