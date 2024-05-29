Sunil Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 66.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.24% to Rs 21.31 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 6.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.37% to Rs 90.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 110.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Sunil Healthcare declined 66.67% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.24% to Rs 21.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.