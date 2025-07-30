Sunrise Industrial Traders standalone net profit declines 53.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 30.06% to Rs 1.14 croreNet profit of Sunrise Industrial Traders declined 53.01% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 30.06% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.141.63 -30 OPM %56.1467.48 -PBDT0.641.10 -42 PBT0.631.08 -42 NP0.390.83 -53
