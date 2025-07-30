PSP Projects consolidated net profit declines 98.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.90% to Rs 517.76 croreNet profit of PSP Projects declined 98.79% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 16.90% to Rs 517.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 623.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales517.76623.06 -17 OPM %4.7911.87 -PBDT17.6264.58 -73 PBT0.7347.84 -98 NP0.4234.68 -99
