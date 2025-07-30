Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PSP Projects consolidated net profit declines 98.79% in the June 2025 quarter

PSP Projects consolidated net profit declines 98.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Sales decline 16.90% to Rs 517.76 crore

Net profit of PSP Projects declined 98.79% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 16.90% to Rs 517.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 623.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales517.76623.06 -17 OPM %4.7911.87 -PBDT17.6264.58 -73 PBT0.7347.84 -98 NP0.4234.68 -99

Hyundai Motor India consolidated net profit declines 8.08% in the June 2025 quarter

BASF India consolidated net profit declines 37.71% in the June 2025 quarter

OCCL reports standalone net profit of Rs 13.14 crore in the June 2025 quarter

MOIL standalone net profit declines 66.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Tips Music standalone net profit rises 5.23% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

