Hyundai Motor India consolidated net profit declines 8.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.55% to Rs 16179.62 croreNet profit of Hyundai Motor India declined 8.08% to Rs 1369.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1489.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.55% to Rs 16179.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17131.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales16179.6217131.25 -6 OPM %13.5113.66 -PBDT2375.302532.36 -6 PBT1847.202003.38 -8 NP1369.231489.65 -8
