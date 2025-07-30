Meera Industries consolidated net profit declines 10.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.16% to Rs 10.52 croreNet profit of Meera Industries declined 10.00% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.16% to Rs 10.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales10.529.91 6 OPM %13.6911.91 -PBDT1.451.22 19 PBT1.010.90 12 NP0.810.90 -10
