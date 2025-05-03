Sunrise Industrial Traders standalone net profit rises 127.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.07% to Rs 1.31 croreNet profit of Sunrise Industrial Traders rose 127.12% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.07% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.49% to Rs 3.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.69% to Rs 5.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.311.38 -5 5.725.57 3 OPM %61.8368.12 -65.9169.12 - PBDT0.810.94 -14 3.773.85 -2 PBT0.790.92 -14 3.703.76 -2 NP1.340.59 127 3.263.12 4
