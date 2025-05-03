Saturday, May 03, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / P N Gadgil Jewellers records highest-ever single day festive sale of on Akshaya Tritiya

P N Gadgil Jewellers records highest-ever single day festive sale of on Akshaya Tritiya

Image

Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
P N Gadgil Jewellers recorded its highest-ever single day festive sales of Rs 139.53 crore on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, reflecting a growth of approximately 35% over the previous year's revenue of Rs 103.26 crore.

In Value terms, gold segment revenue grew by 34% year-over-year, while the Diamond & Silver grew by 23% and 114% respectively.

From the volume perspective , the gold segment saw a 1.46% increase in quan ty, reaching 122 kg compared to 120.24 kg in the previous year, while diamond and silver volumes surged by 31% and 90%, respectively.

Gold prices increased by nearly 31%, which led to a moderation in volume growth; however, overall volume remain higher than the same period last year.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Parag Milk Foods posts PAT of Rs 26 crore in Q4; EBITDA margin rises to 8.2%

Parag Milk Foods posts PAT of Rs 26 crore in Q4; EBITDA margin rises to 8.2%

Bliss GVS Pharma invokes arbitration proceedings against Pan Pharmaceuticals, Kenya

Bliss GVS Pharma invokes arbitration proceedings against Pan Pharmaceuticals, Kenya

Aether Inds reports turnaround PAT of Rs 503 cr in Q4 FY25

Aether Inds reports turnaround PAT of Rs 503 cr in Q4 FY25

GOCL Corp inks deal to sell 100% stake in IDL Explosives for Rs 107 crore

GOCL Corp inks deal to sell 100% stake in IDL Explosives for Rs 107 crore

Anglo-French Drugs & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Anglo-French Drugs & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 03 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon