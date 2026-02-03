Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 02:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sunshield Chemicals standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sunshield Chemicals standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

Sales rise 12.23% to Rs 94.96 crore

Net profit of Sunshield Chemicals rose 200.00% to Rs 4.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.23% to Rs 94.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 84.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales94.9684.61 12 OPM %9.568.03 -PBDT9.274.91 89 PBT6.582.37 178 NP4.891.63 200

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India Radiators reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2025 quarter

India Radiators reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sharda Ispat standalone net profit declines 53.99% in the December 2025 quarter

Sharda Ispat standalone net profit declines 53.99% in the December 2025 quarter

Aeroflex Industries allots 30.10 lakh equity shares on preferential basis

Aeroflex Industries allots 30.10 lakh equity shares on preferential basis

Asian Energy Services receives affirmation in credit rating from CRISIL

Asian Energy Services receives affirmation in credit rating from CRISIL

Blue Cloud successfully concludes BluHealth Screener & BluHealth Scanner Proof of Concept

Blue Cloud successfully concludes BluHealth Screener & BluHealth Scanner Proof of Concept

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS-India Trade DealGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Result TodayBharti Airtel Q3 Results PreviewAdani Group ShareIndia US Trade Deal ExplainedSensex TodayPersonal Finance