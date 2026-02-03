Sunshield Chemicals standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.23% to Rs 94.96 crore

Net profit of Sunshield Chemicals rose 200.00% to Rs 4.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.23% to Rs 94.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 84.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.94.9684.619.568.039.274.916.582.374.891.63

