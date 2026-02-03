Aeroflex Industries allots 30.10 lakh equity shares on preferential basis

Aeroflex Industries has allotted 30,10,398 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each at an issue price of Rs 182.70 per share (including a premium of 180.70 per share) aggregating to Rs 54.99 crore by way of a preferential issue on a private placement basis. Pursuant to this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 13,23,30,768 equity shares of Rs 2 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News