Sharda Ispat standalone net profit declines 53.99% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.47% to Rs 47.58 crore

Net profit of Sharda Ispat declined 53.99% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 12.47% to Rs 47.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 54.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

