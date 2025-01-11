Business Standard

Saturday, January 11, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Super Crop Safe signs marketing agreement with HTF Tech Services

Super Crop Safe signs marketing agreement with HTF Tech Services

Image

Last Updated : Jan 11 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Super Crop Safe (SCSL) has executed a marketing agreement with HTF Tech Services to market its bio-fertilizer product all over India in its Soil Testing Centre. The expected sales in the FY 2025-26 from this contract are expected about Rs 20-25 crores, which is nearly 50% of the current FY 2024-25 . This agreement will make SCSL achieve its highest sales in terms of both value & quantity in FY 2025-26 .

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ZIM Lab and Neuraxpharm announces grant of marketing authorization for "Buprenorphine Sublingual Film" in Europe

ZIM Lab and Neuraxpharm announces grant of marketing authorization for "Buprenorphine Sublingual Film" in Europe

CRISIL Ratings assigns 'BBB/A3+' rating to credit instruments of Aelea Commodities

CRISIL Ratings assigns 'BBB/A3+' rating to credit instruments of Aelea Commodities

Just Dial Q3 PAT climbs 42% YoY to Rs 131 cr

Just Dial Q3 PAT climbs 42% YoY to Rs 131 cr

Just Dial standalone net profit rises 42.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Just Dial standalone net profit rises 42.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Swati Projects consolidated net profit declines 20.69% in the December 2024 quarter

Swati Projects consolidated net profit declines 20.69% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 11 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayGST Portal DownBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon