Friday, May 23, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Super Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Super Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Sales decline 27.20% to Rs 1.90 crore

Net Loss of Super Spinning Mills reported to Rs 16.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 27.20% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 16.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 20.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.60% to Rs 6.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.902.61 -27 6.636.95 -5 OPM %77.89114.18 -70.1482.59 - PBDT1.032.45 -58 2.933.92 -25 PBT0.732.04 -64 1.722.68 -36 NP-16.05-11.80 -36 -16.41-20.89 21

First Published: May 23 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

