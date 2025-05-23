Ramco Industries consolidated net profit declines 18.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.97% to Rs 417.45 croreNet profit of Ramco Industries declined 18.49% to Rs 35.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.97% to Rs 417.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 363.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 71.12% to Rs 180.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 105.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.49% to Rs 1650.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1493.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales417.45363.08 15 1650.411493.69 10 OPM %10.5010.97 -10.8610.46 - PBDT44.1137.53 18 177.74145.49 22 PBT35.1327.98 26 141.78108.51 31 NP35.7143.81 -18 180.91105.72 71
