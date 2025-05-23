JSW Steel consolidated net profit rises 15.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.86% to Rs 44341.00 croreNet profit of JSW Steel rose 15.70% to Rs 1503.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1299.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.86% to Rs 44341.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 45646.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 60.24% to Rs 3504.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8812.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.48% to Rs 166575.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 172588.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales44341.0045646.00 -3 166575.00172588.00 -3 OPM %13.8413.20 -13.5616.26 - PBDT4271.004206.00 2 14875.0020963.00 -29 PBT1774.002012.00 -12 5566.0012791.00 -56 NP1503.001299.00 16 3504.008812.00 -60
