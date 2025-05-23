KPT Industries standalone net profit declines 17.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.28% to Rs 39.69 croreNet profit of KPT Industries declined 17.53% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.28% to Rs 39.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.51% to Rs 13.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.51% to Rs 166.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 151.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales39.6939.19 1 166.05151.63 10 OPM %14.2416.82 -15.9715.72 - PBDT4.915.69 -14 22.4719.57 15 PBT4.044.77 -15 18.8916.34 16 NP3.013.65 -18 13.9312.06 16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content