Suprajit Engg incorporates company in India

Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 8:04 AM IST

Suprajit Engineering said that it has incorporated the company, Suprajit Chuhatsu Control Systems in India to manufacture and trade various components for automobile industry.

The company incorporated Suprajit Chuhatsu Control Systems for manufacturing and trading of control cables, transmission cables, and associated mechanisms, for automotive industry in India and Export markets.

The auto components manufacturer has incorporated Suprajit Chuhatsu Control Systems with authorized capital of Rs 1 lakh.

Suprajit Engineering is engaged in the business of manufacturing of auto components consisting mainly of control cables, speedo cables, auto lamps and other components for automobiles and caters to both domestic and international markets.

 

The companys consolidated net profit declined 98.62% to Rs 0.48 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 34.75. Revenue from operations jumped 17.59% YoY to Rs 833.59 crore in Q2 FY25.

The counter rose 0.11% to end at Rs 464.30 on Friday, 27 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 7:48 AM IST

