Mahindra EPC Irrigation bags Rs 3.40-cr order for micro irrigation systems

Last Updated : Dec 28 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Mahindra EPC Irrigation has announced that it has been awarded a contract worth Rs 3.40 crore for the supply of Micro Irrigation Systems to the Office of the Assistant Engineer.

The project involves the supply of micro-irrigation systems for approximately 680 hectares. The project is valued at Rs 3.40 crore and it is set to be completed within a period of 12 months.

Mahindra EPC Irrigation manufactures micro-irrigation systems (MIS) consisting of drips and sprinklers at its facilities in Nashik, Vadodara and Coimbatore.

The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2.76 crore in Q2 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 13.4% YoY to Rs 50.02 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

 

The scrip had lost 1.82% to end at Rs 107.85 on the BSE on Friday.

First Published: Dec 28 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

