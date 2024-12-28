Business Standard

Saturday, December 28, 2024 | 05:53 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CARE Ratings affirms Shalimar Paints' 'BBB-' rating with 'negative' outlook

CARE Ratings affirms Shalimar Paints' 'BBB-' rating with 'negative' outlook

Image

Last Updated : Dec 28 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

Shalimar Paints said that CARE Ratings has affirmed the company's long-term rating at 'CARE BBB-' with 'negative' outlook.

The agency has also affirmed the companys short-term rating at CARE A3.

CARE Ratings stated that the reaffirmation of ratings assigned to the bank facilities of Shalimar Paints (SPL) continue to derive strength from the strong financial support demonstrated by its promoter, Hella Infra Market Private Limited (Hella) and other two promoter group companies, Virtuous Tradecorp Private Limited (VTPL) and JSL Limited (JSL), as evident from significant equity infusions made in SPL so far, thus boosting its liquidity position and improving overall financial risk profile.

 

The ratings also continue to derive strength from SPLs long track record of operations, experienced management, established brand name and dealer network, its presence across different locations and satisfactory capital structure.

The ratings further take cognizance of the volume driven growth in scale of operations in FY24 (refers to the period from April 01, 2023, to March 31, 2024) and H1FY25 (refers to the period from April 01, 2024, to September 30, 2024).

Also Read

Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy

Pathan and Manjrekar believe Nitish-Sundar stand kept India alive at MCG

Taliban

Days after Pak airstrike, Afghan Taliban targets several points in Pakistan

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Nitish Kumar Reddy: The story of sacrifice, belief and perseverance

European Union, EU

ECB likely to delay next rate cut due to recent increase in inflation

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

Delhi elections: NCP names 11 candidates, fields Mulayam Singh from Badli

The ratings, however, continue to remain constrained by the continued losses at operating level, weak debt coverage indicators, working capital-intensive nature of operations, vulnerability of margins to volatility in raw material prices derived from crude prices, high competition in paints industry and limited pricing flexibility.

The ratings also take cognizance of the sustained losses at operating level reported in H1FY25. The losses reported were largely on account of the strategic decisions taken by SPLs management during last fiscal year, for deploying more marketing teams and increasing the number of warehouses and sales depots, to increase the market penetration. This however, resulted in increase in the costs of employees, sales and marketing in FY24 and H1FY25.

Going forward, SPLs operating margins are expected to improve in near-to-medium term, largely owing to the various cost control measures initiated by the management and also supported by volume led consistent growth in topline.

Shalimar Paints is engaged in the manufacturing of wide range of paints, in both decorative and industrial paints. The decorative paints are generally used for painting of domestic, office and other buildings, while industrial paints and coatings cater to the protective coatings and product finishing sectors.

The scrip had ended flat at Rs 128.05 on the BSE on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Deep Industries board OKs proposal to raise funds up to Rs 350-crore via QIP route

Deep Industries board OKs proposal to raise funds up to Rs 350-crore via QIP route

Mahindra EPC Irrigation bags Rs 3.40-cr order for micro irrigation systems

Mahindra EPC Irrigation bags Rs 3.40-cr order for micro irrigation systems

Panacea Biotec announces investment in Panacea Biotec Inc.

Panacea Biotec announces investment in Panacea Biotec Inc.

Board of Fischer Medical Ventures to meet on 03 Jan

Board of Fischer Medical Ventures to meet on 03 Jan

CAMS board OKs to invest Rs 8-cr in CAMS Financial Information Services

CAMS board OKs to invest Rs 8-cr in CAMS Financial Information Services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 28 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Manmohan Singh ResumeStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEManmohan Singh Death Live UpdatesIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon