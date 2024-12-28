Business Standard

Board of Fischer Medical Ventures to meet on 03 Jan

Board of Fischer Medical Ventures to meet on 03 Jan

Last Updated : Dec 28 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

To consider fund raising options

The Board of Fischer Medical Ventures will meet on 03 January 2025 to consider and approved:

1. The withdrawal of the proposed preferential issue which was announced by the Company on 14 August 2024;

2. The proposal for fund raising by way of preferential issue / private placement of securities for cash / other than cash, including determination of Issue Price subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required, including the approval of shareholders of the Company.

First Published: Dec 28 2024 | 1:49 PM IST

