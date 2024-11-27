Business Standard
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd, Cartrade Tech Ltd, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd and Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 November 2024.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd lost 13.35% to Rs 12482 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 297 shares in the past one month.

 

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd tumbled 8.15% to Rs 17.02. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 113.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cartrade Tech Ltd crashed 3.90% to Rs 1288.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5747 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17641 shares in the past one month.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd corrected 3.85% to Rs 1639.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14193 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22339 shares in the past one month.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd dropped 3.68% to Rs 229.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28411 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

