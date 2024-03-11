Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Supreme Court rejects extension, orders electoral bond details by 12th March

Image

Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
The Supreme Court has rejected the State Bank of India's (SBI) request for more time and directed them to furnish details of electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India by the close of business on 12th March 2024.
A five-judge bench led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud also ordered the Election Commission to publish this information on their website by 5 pm on 15th March. This comes after the SBI sought an extension until June 30th to disclose the details.
On 15th February, the Supreme Court scrapped the electoral bond scheme and mandated the Election Commission to make donor information public by 13th March. This decision was based on findings of violations of the Representation of People Act, 1951, and the Companies Act, as amended by the Finance Act of 2017, which were deemed unconstitutional due to arbitrary changes, particularly concerning corporate contributions, and their potential for undue influence and corruption in the electoral process.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Nifty trades near 22,000 Level; PSU Bank shares in demand

Axis Bank declines after Subramanian Swamy alleges Rs 5,100 crore scam in Axis Max Life deal

Sensex slides 492 pts; PSU bank shares decline

Nifty below 22,400 level; PSU bank rally for 5th day

Market reverses trend; PSU banks under pressure

Honasa Consumer forays into personal wash category with launch of moisturizing lotion soaps

NBCC's subsidiary bags work orders worth Rs 368 crore

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Ratnamani Metals &amp; Tubes Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveNarendra Modi | Dwarka ExpresswayOppenheimer Wins Best Picture AwardNiftyGold Price TodayChristopher NolanIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon