Sales rise 18.00% to Rs 19.93 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 34.17% to Rs 7.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.91% to Rs 71.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 73.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality declined 17.71% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.00% to Rs 19.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.19.9316.8971.7173.11-1.307.768.5215.261.562.5212.1514.721.472.4211.7914.311.581.927.8611.94