Sales rise 18.00% to Rs 19.93 croreNet profit of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality declined 17.71% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.00% to Rs 19.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 34.17% to Rs 7.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.91% to Rs 71.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 73.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
