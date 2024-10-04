Business Standard
Supreme Petrochem receives affirmation in credit ratings

Supreme Petrochem receives affirmation in credit ratings

Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 7:31 PM IST

From India Ratings and Research

Supreme Petrochem has received affirmation in credit ratings from India Ratings and Research while outlook has been revised from Stable to Positive. The ratings are detailed below:

Long term issuer rating - IND AA-; Positive
Fund based limits - IND AA-; Positive/ IND A1+
Non fund based limits - IND AA-; Positive/ IND A1+

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 7:10 PM IST

