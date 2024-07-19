Suraj consolidated net profit rises 18.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 28.44% to Rs 54.74 croreNet profit of Suraj rose 18.50% to Rs 5.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 28.44% to Rs 54.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 76.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales54.7476.49 -28 OPM %16.4812.09 -PBDT10.288.97 15 PBT7.576.81 11 NP5.704.81 19
