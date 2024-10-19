Business Standard
Suraj Estate Developers allots 21.05 lakh equity shares

Suraj Estate Developers allots 21.05 lakh equity shares

Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

On preferential basis

Suraj Estate Developers has allotted 21,05,467 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each at an issue price of Rs 714 (including a premium of Rs 709) per equity share on preferential basis. Post allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased from Rs 22,83,39,605/- (4,56,67,921 equity shares of face value of Rs 5/- each fully paid up) to Rs 23,88,66,940/- (4,77,73,388 equity shares of face value of Rs 5/- each fully paid up).

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 11:12 AM IST

