Suraj Estate Developers allots 21.05 lakh equity shares

On preferential basisSuraj Estate Developers has allotted 21,05,467 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each at an issue price of Rs 714 (including a premium of Rs 709) per equity share on preferential basis. Post allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased from Rs 22,83,39,605/- (4,56,67,921 equity shares of face value of Rs 5/- each fully paid up) to Rs 23,88,66,940/- (4,77,73,388 equity shares of face value of Rs 5/- each fully paid up).
