Suraksha Diagnostic consolidated net profit declines 13.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.95% to Rs 78.73 croreNet profit of Suraksha Diagnostic declined 13.06% to Rs 8.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.95% to Rs 78.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 66.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales78.7366.75 18 OPM %30.6434.76 -PBDT22.1922.38 -1 PBT12.0513.63 -12 NP8.9910.34 -13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content