Surana Telecom and Power consolidated net profit rises 224.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 47.92% to Rs 3.01 croreNet profit of Surana Telecom and Power rose 224.64% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 47.92% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.015.78 -48 OPM %25.2542.73 -PBDT4.502.98 51 PBT2.390.81 195 NP2.240.69 225
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content