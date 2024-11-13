Murudeshwar Ceramics consolidated net profit rises 130.95% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.26% to Rs 42.85 croreNet profit of Murudeshwar Ceramics rose 130.95% to Rs 2.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.26% to Rs 42.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 45.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales42.8545.71 -6 OPM %17.2515.64 -PBDT6.094.70 30 PBT2.711.93 40 NP2.911.26 131
