India Nippon Electricals consolidated net profit rises 20.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.62% to Rs 209.85 croreNet profit of India Nippon Electricals rose 20.64% to Rs 21.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.62% to Rs 209.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 189.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales209.85189.70 11 OPM %11.2510.36 -PBDT32.4124.57 32 PBT28.4620.79 37 NP21.1617.54 21
