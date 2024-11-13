Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company consolidated net profit rises 489.84% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.23% to Rs 126.75 croreNet profit of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company rose 489.84% to Rs 21.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.23% to Rs 126.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 105.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales126.75105.42 20 OPM %19.948.54 -PBDT25.977.35 253 PBT23.194.20 452 NP21.473.64 490
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content