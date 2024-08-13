Surya India standalone net profit rises 228.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.74% to Rs 1.12 croreNet profit of Surya India rose 228.57% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.74% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.120.92 22 OPM %48.2134.78 -PBDT0.530.31 71 PBT0.320.10 220 NP0.230.07 229
