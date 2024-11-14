Suryalata Spinning Mills consolidated net profit declines 65.72% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.04% to Rs 133.86 croreNet profit of Suryalata Spinning Mills declined 65.72% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.04% to Rs 133.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 111.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales133.86111.51 20 OPM %5.8310.42 -PBDT6.2210.29 -40 PBT2.056.83 -70 NP1.694.93 -66
