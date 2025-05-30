Friday, May 30, 2025 | 03:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suryalata Spinning Mills consolidated net profit rises 54.07% in the March 2025 quarter

Suryalata Spinning Mills consolidated net profit rises 54.07% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Sales rise 1.05% to Rs 121.68 crore

Net profit of Suryalata Spinning Mills rose 54.07% to Rs 8.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.05% to Rs 121.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 120.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.59% to Rs 15.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.09% to Rs 494.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 453.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales121.68120.41 1 494.70453.49 9 OPM %10.0210.76 -7.679.90 - PBDT14.6311.85 23 35.3639.70 -11 PBT10.607.93 34 18.9125.27 -25 NP8.325.40 54 15.3718.65 -18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 30 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

