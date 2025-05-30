Friday, May 30, 2025 | 03:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
United Interactive consolidated net profit rises 162.50% in the March 2025 quarter

United Interactive consolidated net profit rises 162.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Sales decline 17.56% to Rs 2.30 crore

Net profit of United Interactive rose 162.50% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 17.56% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 250.00% to Rs 1.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 39.95% to Rs 2.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.302.79 -18 2.303.83 -40 OPM %10.0013.98 --43.04-13.05 - PBDT1.050.92 14 3.221.71 88 PBT0.990.85 16 2.981.46 104 NP0.420.16 163 1.050.30 250

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 30 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

