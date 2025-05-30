The Hi-Tech Gears consolidated net profit declines 45.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.08% to Rs 210.23 croreNet profit of The Hi-Tech Gears declined 45.49% to Rs 9.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 25.08% to Rs 210.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 280.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 64.67% to Rs 40.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 114.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.33% to Rs 906.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1083.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales210.23280.60 -25 906.811083.77 -16 OPM %15.8014.55 -14.9813.83 - PBDT33.1837.52 -12 126.23122.09 3 PBT17.2521.24 -19 62.7760.92 3 NP9.7217.83 -45 40.36114.25 -65
