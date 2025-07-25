Friday, July 25, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Suryoday Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 49.64% in the June 2025 quarter

Suryoday Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 49.64% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Total Operating Income rise 1.44% to Rs 495.17 crore

Net profit of Suryoday Small Finance Bank declined 49.64% to Rs 35.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 70.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 1.44% to Rs 495.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 488.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income495.17488.12 1 OPM %37.6144.55 -PBDT46.8392.72 -49 PBT46.8392.72 -49 NP35.2870.06 -50

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

