Suryoday Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 56.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 34.97% to Rs 444.66 croreNet profit of Suryoday Small Finance Bank rose 56.36% to Rs 60.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 34.97% to Rs 444.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 329.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 177.94% to Rs 215.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 77.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 34.22% to Rs 1588.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1183.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
