Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Suryoday Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 56.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Total Operating Income rise 34.97% to Rs 444.66 crore
Net profit of Suryoday Small Finance Bank rose 56.36% to Rs 60.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 34.97% to Rs 444.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 329.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 177.94% to Rs 215.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 77.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 34.22% to Rs 1588.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1183.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income444.66329.44 35 1588.701183.68 34 OPM %42.5841.16 -43.7237.22 - PBDT80.1750.23 60 287.57100.86 185 PBT80.1750.23 60 287.57100.86 185 NP60.8438.91 56 215.9677.70 178
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGSEB HSC 12 Results DeclaredTCS CEO Krithivasan SalaryIndegene IPOIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon