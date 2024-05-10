Bharat Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit declines 30.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.32% to Rs 116554.73 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 1160.36% to Rs 26858.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2131.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.31% to Rs 448083.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 473187.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Bharat Petroleum Corporation declined 30.29% to Rs 4789.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6870.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.32% to Rs 116554.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 118115.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.