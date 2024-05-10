Business Standard
Bharat Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit declines 30.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 1.32% to Rs 116554.73 crore
Net profit of Bharat Petroleum Corporation declined 30.29% to Rs 4789.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6870.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.32% to Rs 116554.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 118115.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 1160.36% to Rs 26858.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2131.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.31% to Rs 448083.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 473187.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales116554.73118115.39 -1 448083.03473187.18 -5 OPM %7.689.38 -9.842.30 - PBDT8494.8211455.92 -26 43233.4010315.48 319 PBT6772.939851.13 -31 36462.143946.66 824 NP4789.576870.47 -30 26858.842131.05 1160
First Published: May 10 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

