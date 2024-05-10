Business Standard
Rajvi Logitrade reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 41.49% to Rs 7.98 crore
Net profit of Rajvi Logitrade reported to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.49% to Rs 7.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 327.78% to Rs 0.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 91.63% to Rs 30.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales7.985.64 41 30.9116.13 92 OPM %6.140.71 -3.301.36 - PBDT0.490.04 1125 1.020.23 343 PBT0.490.04 1125 1.020.23 343 NP0.37-0.01 LP 0.770.18 328
First Published: May 10 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

