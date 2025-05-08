Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indus Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 854.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Indus Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 854.24% in the March 2025 quarter

May 08 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 108.03% to Rs 251.07 crore

Net profit of Indus Infra Trust rose 854.24% to Rs 147.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 108.03% to Rs 251.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 120.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 3152.33% to Rs 481.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 516.95% to Rs 744.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 120.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales251.07120.69 108 744.60120.69 517 OPM %68.8530.76 -69.9630.47 - PBDT154.6320.36 659 502.8619.72 2450 PBT154.6320.36 659 502.8619.72 2450 NP147.4315.45 854 481.6714.81 3152

May 08 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

