Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Star Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 8.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Star Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 8.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Sales rise 69.65% to Rs 27.45 crore

Net profit of Star Housing Finance rose 8.76% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 69.65% to Rs 27.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.00% to Rs 11.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 58.84% to Rs 91.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales27.4516.18 70 91.2757.46 59 OPM %61.7958.59 -64.7464.32 - PBDT4.114.31 -5 15.0112.14 24 PBT3.834.12 -7 14.1911.47 24 NP2.982.74 9 11.108.88 25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Star Delta Transformers receives work orders worth Rs 61.98 cr

Star Delta Transformers receives work orders worth Rs 61.98 cr

Indus Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 854.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Indus Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 854.24% in the March 2025 quarter

EKI Energy Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.24 crore in the March 2025 quarter

EKI Energy Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.24 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Linc consolidated net profit rises 4.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Linc consolidated net profit rises 4.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Kogta Financial (India) standalone net profit rises 47.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Kogta Financial (India) standalone net profit rises 47.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchGSEB SSC Class 10th ResultsStocks to buy todayGold-Silver Price TodayTN Board Class 12th Results 2025Operation Sindoor LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon