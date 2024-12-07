Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suven Pharmaceuticals strengths its ADC offering with acquisition of NJ Bio

Suven Pharmaceuticals strengths its ADC offering with acquisition of NJ Bio

Image

Last Updated : Dec 07 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Suven Pharmaceuticals announced the acquisition of a controlling stake in NJ Bio Inc. (NJ Bio) with an investment of $64.4 million.

Based in Princeton, NJ Bio is a premier ADC/XDC-focused CRDMO offering cutting-edge solutions across the ADC value chain. It was founded by Dr Naresh Jain, a well renowned scientist in the ADC space, holding PhD from Boston University & Post Doctoral Research Fellow at The Scripps Research Institute, California. He had previously founded The Chemical Research Solution LLC (an ADC CRO) and served in senior R&D roles at J&J for 8+ years. NJ Bio has served 150+ customers, delivered over 500 projects in 5 years, and won the prestigious World ADC Awards for four consecutive years (2021-24).

 

The transaction is expected to close before the end of December 2024.

On this acquisition Suven Executive Chairman, Vivek Sharma, said We are very excited to partner with Dr Jain and his team and welcome them to the Suven family. This transaction is in line with our vision of being a technology-led CDMO, offering end-to-end solutions in emerging modalities like ADCs. NJ Bio's capabilities and established customer relationships will accelerate Suven's journey as a global leader in this fast-growing ADC/XDC segment which is emerging as a very important modality and has improved the lives of well over 100,000 patients already.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE: SC sets up bench to hear pleas challenging constitutional validity of Places of Worship Act

Pope Francis

Pope Francis's visit to India likely after Jubilee Year 2025: Kurian

weddings, marriage

Wedding season in India sets new record for hotel bookings and revenue

isis terrorists at Ahmedabad airport

CISF sets up 'quality control' unit to enhance civil aviation security

India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 full scorecard

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd Test Day 2: 50s from Marnus-Head put Australia in lead

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 07 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Stocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon